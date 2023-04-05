Senator, governor candidate speaks on storm relief, Trump indictment

ATTICA, Ind. (WLFI) — After U.S. Senator Mike Braun's Tuesday visit to the decimated Sullivan, Indiana, he stopped in Attica Wednesday on his tour of all counties in the state.
When it comes to federal aid for parts of the state which have been devastated by last week's tornadoes and even this week's storms, Braun said help is on the way.
"Since it occurred in a few places across the state, I think you've got to compile that information before you make that formal request," he told News 18 in the Attica Junior-Senior High School Gymnasium after a tour of the school. "My understanding, that's what we're doing currently."
Speaking of current events, Braun said this week's indictment of former President Donald Trump could be a slippery slope.
"Most (politicians) on my side of the aisle would say be careful," he said when asked for comment about the indictment. "It looks like you're mixing law enforcement and politics."
According to Politico, Braun reportedly voted against Trump's impeachment twice.
The focus of his tour of Attica Junior-Senior High School Wednesday was to see the precision machining class in action.
Precision machining is shaping big metal pieces into smaller parts very precisely.
The Senator, who is also running for Governor of Indiana, believes more education in technical skills should be available in high schools. He said jobs like that are "Open and begging to be filled."
Seeing Attica's program gave him ideas for how he would make that happen if he were to be elected Governor.
"They're getting with local businesses around the area that love what they're doing. 'Cause the jobs they have open need what they're doing here," Braun said. "Because, they're wanting to know who's interested in it, probably giving them a part-time job as they're honing their skills here. When they graduate, they'll be walking into a job that pays just as much as, if not more than many of the college degrees."
"We'll take any of the government officials that want to come see what we're doing here," David Jensen, Principal of Attica Junior Senior High School, said. "We're proud of it, and we want to show that off. We also want them to see what a day looks like for not only our students, but also our teachers."
Other than prioritizing education, Braun says his goals as Governor would include lowering health care costs and improving access, expanding rural broadband internet service, affordable housing and supporting and expanding the state's workforce.