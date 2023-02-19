Search for who allegedly bound woman continues

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's office said investigators are looking for the person who allegedly bound a 29-year-old Lafayette area woman and took her to a wooded area east of the Faith Community Center Sunday afternoon in her own vehicle.
She was able to leave the wooded area in that vehicle and went to the Faith East Community Center looking for help. Someone there called 9-1-1 around 1 p.m.
As of the publication of this article, Captain Robert Hainje said detectives are gathering details in a preliminary investigation. As of Sunday afternoon, the woman was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and will be released. Detectives are interviewing her.
At the time of the call, deputies searched for the person who had allegedly bound the woman in the surrounding area. They did not find anyone.
Investigators believe this is an isolated incident. Hainje said there is no danger to the community at this time.