Scholars, students react to one year of war in Ukraine, visiting scholars program extended

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma, Covington, Lafayette, and Terre Haute. .Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in some locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road. Water covers some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM EST Saturday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Saturday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening and continue falling to 8.8 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&