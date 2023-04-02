Rossville couple dead after storm hits campground

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The bodies of a Rossville couple were found after severe storms hit the campground at McCormick’s Creek State Park.
The victims have been identified as Brett Kincaid, 53, and Wendy Kincaid, 47, both of Rossville, Indiana.
In a news release sent Saturday from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, investigators said responders searched the area attempting to confirm everyone was able to reach safety just after the storm and throughout the day Saturday.
When responders were told two campers were unaccounted for, they searched the property again and the bodies of the victims were discovered.
