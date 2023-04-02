Rossville couple dead after storm hits campground

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana and Illinois... Wabash River. .Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate flooding is occurring on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along the lowest reaches of the Wabash and White Rivers will continue for another week or more. The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas. Slight renewed rises are occurring on the lower White River but will crest early this week well below recent flood levels. The original crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but renewed rises are occurring at some locations along the river. The majority of flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land. Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road. Water covers some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM EDT Sunday was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&