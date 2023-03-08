River Road project to end autumn 2023

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Despite some setbacks, the River Road Combined Sewer Overflow Project is set to end this fall. It has kept River Road between Happy Hollow Road and Dehart Street closed since May of last year.
"Because of the issues getting concrete, we lost a few days here, and we're trying to make up a few days here," West Lafayette Utility Director Dave Henderson said. "(The engineers) are working longer days, they're working Saturdays now trying to make up some time in the schedule."
Henderson said the project must be finished by the time the asphalt plants close this year, and that date could depend on the weather.
Construction of the 1,000 foot long, 15 foot by 15 foot tank under River Road is supposed to stop wastewater from flowing into the Wabash River during storms.
"It is a large undertaking," Henderson said after this week's Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. "Especially building something that close to the river, it has its challenges."
In February, 442 feet of underground storage tunnel was completed, according to the project website.