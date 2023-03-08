River Road project to end autumn 2023

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and
Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3
inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Elliston to
Hazleton, with the crest near Edwardsport.

Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Rivervale to
Williams, with the crest near Rivervale

Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount
Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Terre Haute.

Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is
expected to persist well into next week with additional rain
expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM EST Wednesday was 16.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River Road project to end autumn 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
River Road CSO project progress

Two people stand in the storage tunnel being built underneath River Road in West Lafayette. It will house the 1,000-foot-long tank needed to keep wastewater from overflowing into the Wabash River during rainstorms. 

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Despite some setbacks, the River Road Combined Sewer Overflow Project is set to end this fall. It has kept River Road between Happy Hollow Road and Dehart Street closed since May of last year. 

"Because of the issues getting concrete, we lost a few days here, and we're trying to make up a few days here," West Lafayette Utility Director Dave Henderson said. "(The engineers) are working longer days, they're working Saturdays now trying to make up some time in the schedule."

Henderson said the project must be finished by the time the asphalt plants close this year, and that date could depend on the weather.

Construction of the 1,000 foot long, 15 foot by 15 foot tank under River Road is supposed to stop wastewater from flowing into the Wabash River during storms.

"It is a large undertaking," Henderson said after this week's Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. "Especially building something that close to the river, it has its challenges."

In February, 442 feet of underground storage tunnel was completed, according to the project website.

Tags

Recommended for you