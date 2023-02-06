Purdue President responds to weekend crowd crush at Mackey Arena

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University President Mung Chiang has released a statement of his own on Twitter after two students were treated for minor injuries Sunday while waiting for season basketball ticket distribution outside Mackey Arena.
Chiang lists four changes to be made going forward.
"Crowd management should've been much better," he writes. "Purdue Athletics will shift to electronic methods for safe and fair allocation of golden tickets in the future ... crowd management training will be updated for all units and ticketing third parties: Safety First."
He writes there will be more "Golden Tickets" for those who waited in line before the women's basketball team played Indiana University and did not receive their season tickets for the Purdue Men's Basketball student section.
Chiang said the university will "follow-up" on identifying those who pushed others in the crowd.