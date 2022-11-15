Purdue lecturer, activist calls for Americans to help Iran

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Islamic Regime in Iran is cracking down on demonstrators, and people in West Lafayette are feeling the effects like it is happening in their own backyard.
Protests have raged across Iran and the rest of the world since September after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old allegedly beaten while in the custody of so called 'morality police' for reportedly wearing her headscarf 'improperly.'
Negin Hosseini Goodrich is a Lecturer at Purdue University and an activist for human rights in Iran.
When growing up in Iran, Goodrich said, she knew she had fewer rights than the men around her. When Goodrich protested in Iran in 2009, she was a reformist. She believed the Islamic Regime could remain in power and change its ways. Now, she and others call for regime change.
After Mahsa Amini's death, she says the movement has become a revolution.
However, she tells News 18 people around the world need to know about human rights violations in Iran, and also demand change from their governments before these hopes can become reality.
Goodrich said that can start right here in Greater Lafayette.
"Women's relations is about sisterhood. We can't talk about women's rights in the U.S. regardless of what's happening for women in Afghanistan, in Iran," Goodrich said. "So, feminism as the strongest wave to support women's right(s) can never be a full understanding, it can never gain a full understanding of women's right(s) unless it touches the women's right(s) in other countries as well."
In Iran, the first death penalty has come down from a court in a case related to the recent protests.
"They could use this strategy years ago," Goodrich said. "When I was in Iran, I was on the streets protesting against the regime. And, our protests would be easily suppressed because of these threats that we would face all the time. This time, the new generations, they are bold. They don't scare at all."
She and other activists in Greater Lafayette encourage people to reach out to local and state representatives and tell them not to negotiate with what she calls a "terrorist regime."