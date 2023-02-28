Protest against IU Health dismissing midwives planned for Wednesday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — IU Health Arnett has changed its midwifery program. In a statement Tuesday they said midwives will no longer independently deliver babies.
A protest is planned for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the hospital by Indiana Families for Midwifery.
In an email to News 18, Sarah Gotlund writes "This is a devastating loss to our community ... Patients that are interested in the midwifery care model must now drive one or more hours to receive it at a hospital or birth center."
In their statement, the hospital writes "Patients will continue to have access to highly skilled, personalized prenatal care at our facilities — our team of obstetricians stand ready to support all patients as they plan the future of their families."