...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Tuesday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Protest against IU Health dismissing midwives planned for Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
IU Health Arnett Logo

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — IU Health Arnett has changed its midwifery program. In a statement Tuesday they said midwives will no longer independently deliver babies. 

A protest is planned for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the hospital by Indiana Families for Midwifery.

In an email to News 18, Sarah Gotlund writes "This is a devastating loss to our community ... Patients that are interested in the midwifery care model must now drive one or more hours to receive it at a hospital or birth center."

In their statement, the hospital writes "Patients will continue to have access to highly skilled, personalized prenatal care at our facilities — our team of obstetricians stand ready to support all patients as they plan the future of their families."

