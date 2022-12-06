President Bush's Purdue lecture sparks outrage, intrigue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two local Democratic Socialist groups protested President George W. Bush's appearance at Elliott Hall Tuesday.
Greater Lafayette Democratic Socialists of America and Purdue Young Democratic Socialists planned tonight's protest. About 100 people joined in.
But, at the same time, hundreds could be seen lining up to get into former President Bush's lecture at Elliott Hall.
The protest march began at the Engineering Arch and finished outside Elliott Hall, where President George W. Bush made his appearance.
They called President Bush a liar and war criminal.
Protesters take issue with the former president's role in the Iraq War and Purdue University President Mitch Daniels' involvement in the Bush administration as his Director of the Office of Management and Budget in the White House.
Protester Bill Mullen was once a professor at Purdue. He said the university building fighter jets and having a homeland security institute contributes to the military industrial complex.
"For us at Purdue, we're here [protesting] because bringing George Bush to campus is an attempt to make people forget," Mullen said. "In fact, a lot of the students who are at Purdue right now were probably barely even born when the United States invaded Iraq. They don't really, I think, know the history. And not knowing is what I think tonight's event counts on."
"I really just feel disrespected that they would invite such a harmful person to this place, this place that's supposed to be safe for everyone on campus," protester and student Trevor Hoodenpuile said. "Someone that damaged the lives of millions, leading millions to leave their homes 'cause they were just destroyed."
Freshman Maxwell Trowbridge stood in line to get into the lecture while the protesters demonstrated on Memorial Mall. He has his own opinions on why Purdue President Daniels brought Bush to campus today.
"I think Mitch Daniels is going to run for President," he said. "But, that's pretty out-there speculation."
Freshman Sean Brennan won tickets to the lecture in a lottery and brought his mom who came from Illinois. One thing Bush said really inspired him.
"[Bush said] Young people have to continue to live with honor and integrity in order to make progress in this world," Brennan told News 18. "And, we have to be willing to learn and educate ourselves in things that we don't know in order to continue to make good change."
Cindy Brennan says when Bush talked about the Iraq War tonight he said the war wasn't a decision he made lightly.
"He's a constant learner, he was just so interesting and a real person. So it was just an overall, I learned a lot, just a great conversation," she said.
Cindy said people in attendance were not allowed to take notes at the lecture.
Media was barred from Bush's appearance.
When asked about the protest a Purdue spokesperson told News 18 free speech is welcome and encouraged on campus.