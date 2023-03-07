Police search for suspect in weekend shooting

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several
tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Clinton.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the
week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 16.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EST Tuesday was 17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Police search for suspect in weekend shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
1500 block of Hurley Street, Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are still searching for who is responsible for the shots fired at a Lafayette apartment complex over the weekend. Lafayette Police Lieutenant Justin Hartman said nobody was injured during the shooting on March 4 just before 7 p.m. at Overlook Pointe Apartments.

One vehicle in the parking lot was hit by a bullet.

A resident discovered damage to her apartment from the shooting the next day. She chose not to share her name out of fear for her safety. On Tuesday morning, she said the gunfire damaged her television and broke through her second story window.

Hartman says officers found multiple shell casings when responding to the shots fired call in the 1500 block of Hurley Street. Investigators are working to determine how many people were involved.

Three other women News 18 spoke with at the apartment complex Tuesday were distraught by what happened over the weekend. They all declined to share their names. They said they are in fear for their lives.

One of those residents said she saw someone walking in her front lawn with a rifle during the shooting. When asked if that was the type of weapon used in the shooting, Hartman said those details are not being released at this point in the investigation.

Another said despite not being home at the time of the shooting, she feels violated. She said she now feels she cannot safely have her grandchildren visit her at home.

Tags

Recommended for you