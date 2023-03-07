Police search for suspect in weekend shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are still searching for who is responsible for the shots fired at a Lafayette apartment complex over the weekend. Lafayette Police Lieutenant Justin Hartman said nobody was injured during the shooting on March 4 just before 7 p.m. at Overlook Pointe Apartments.
One vehicle in the parking lot was hit by a bullet.
A resident discovered damage to her apartment from the shooting the next day. She chose not to share her name out of fear for her safety. On Tuesday morning, she said the gunfire damaged her television and broke through her second story window.
Hartman says officers found multiple shell casings when responding to the shots fired call in the 1500 block of Hurley Street. Investigators are working to determine how many people were involved.
Three other women News 18 spoke with at the apartment complex Tuesday were distraught by what happened over the weekend. They all declined to share their names. They said they are in fear for their lives.
One of those residents said she saw someone walking in her front lawn with a rifle during the shooting. When asked if that was the type of weapon used in the shooting, Hartman said those details are not being released at this point in the investigation.
Another said despite not being home at the time of the shooting, she feels violated. She said she now feels she cannot safely have her grandchildren visit her at home.