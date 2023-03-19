Police search for hit-and-run driver

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police are searching for the driver who hit a parked semi-truck and ran away Sunday night.
The call came in around 7:45 p.m. at Underwood Street and Ulen Lane.
An officer on the scene told News 18 a witness to the crash said sunlight could have blinded the driver before they hit the parked semi-truck.
The driver's black sedan was damaged on the front end and abandoned. It was towed away from the scene of the crash.
The semi-truck's driver was not inside the vehicle at the time. Police are looking for the driver as well.
Police do not know the reason for the crash. News 18 will provide updates as soon as they become available.