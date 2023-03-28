Petition renews support for anti-bullying bill after teen suicide

COVINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — The tragic death by suicide of Terry Badger III, a student at Covington Middle School, after reportedly being bullied has renewed support from community members for an Indiana house bill that seeks to prohibit bullying in schools.
Covington resident Becky Claypool started the change.org petition to pass Indiana House Bill 1483.
One of the bill's requirements for schools is to prioritize the safety of a bullying victim. It also requires schools to report bullying to the victim's parents within three business days and the perpetrator's parents within five.
Then, it asks schools to evaluate whether the victim or perpetrator should be transferred to another school.
It also allows "certain parents" to review video or audio recordings of "graphic sexual or violent content" used in bullying and suicide prevention programs.
Covington School Corporation superintendent Brady Scott spoke with News 18 over the phone Tuesday. He said Covington's current policies are actually stricter than the bill asks for.
Right now, Covington is supposed to let parents know within one to two days that a bullying investigation has begun.
Scott calls House Bill 1483 a "Worthwhile bill," but, he has questions about its requirements.
He asked how it will be decided if students need to be transferred because of a bullying incident, which the bill mentions as a possibility. Scott said he is "Unsure if taking a student out of their home environment is the right move," whether they be a bully or the one being bullied.
And, he said, the legislation does not address what he called a "Mental health crisis that our kids are facing," in part because of the impact of social media and the expectations it puts on students.
"If the state really wants to take a stand," Scott said, "Let's look at the state providing funding for all schools to have mental health services."
He cited a lack of funding and services for mental health in general in public schools. But, for schools in rural communities like Covington, he said it is hard for them to find mental health care professionals to consistently be available to students.
Scott said the current mental health crisis that students are facing is partially caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and he is not sure if we will ever fully recover.
Superintendent Scott declined to comment on the alleged instances of bullying against Terry Badger III because the case is "under external review."
Petition organizer Becky Claypool and Terry Badger III's father, Terry Badger II, were not available for comment in time for the publication of this article.