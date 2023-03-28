Petition renews support for anti-bullying bill after teen suicide

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding has developed on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday morning. On the Wabash, near Covington, on the White,
approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching
Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 16.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Petition renews support for anti-bullying bill after teen suicide

  • Updated
  • 0
Terry Badger III (Credit: Covington softball Facebook page)

COVINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — The tragic death by suicide of Terry Badger III, a student at Covington Middle School, after reportedly being bullied has renewed support from community members for an Indiana house bill that seeks to prohibit bullying in schools.

Covington resident Becky Claypool started the change.org petition to pass Indiana House Bill 1483.

One of the bill's requirements for schools is to prioritize the safety of a bullying victim. It also requires schools to report bullying to the victim's parents within three business days and the perpetrator's parents within five.

Then, it asks schools to evaluate whether the victim or perpetrator should be transferred to another school.

It also allows "certain parents" to review video or audio recordings of "graphic sexual or violent content" used in bullying and suicide prevention programs.

Covington School Corporation superintendent Brady Scott spoke with News 18 over the phone Tuesday. He said Covington's current policies are actually stricter than the bill asks for.

Right now, Covington is supposed to let parents know within one to two days that a bullying investigation has begun.

Scott calls House Bill 1483 a "Worthwhile bill," but, he has questions about its requirements.

He asked how it will be decided if students need to be transferred because of a bullying incident, which the bill mentions as a possibility. Scott said he is "Unsure if taking a student out of their home environment is the right move," whether they be a bully or the one being bullied.

And, he said, the legislation does not address what he called a "Mental health crisis that our kids are facing," in part because of the impact of social media and the expectations it puts on students.

"If the state really wants to take a stand," Scott said, "Let's look at the state providing funding for all schools to have mental health services."

He cited a lack of funding and services for mental health in general in public schools. But, for schools in rural communities like Covington, he said it is hard for them to find mental health care professionals to consistently be available to students.

Scott said the current mental health crisis that students are facing is partially caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and he is not sure if we will ever fully recover.

Superintendent Scott declined to comment on the alleged instances of bullying against Terry Badger III because the case is "under external review."

Petition organizer Becky Claypool and Terry Badger III's father, Terry Badger II, were not available for comment in time for the publication of this article.

