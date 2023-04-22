Pedestrian dead after crash on U.S. 421

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Dionna Scott, 42, of Indianapolis, was found semi-conscious with labored breathing after her body was found near the site of a car crash early Saturday morning. The Zionsville Fire Department took Scott to St. Vincent Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
At about 6:20 am Saturday, the Zionsville Police Department received a call about a person walking in the roadway in the area of U.S. 421 near Willow Road. When police arrived, they found a car which had been involved in an accident.
During the investigation of the accident, a woman's body was found just off the roadway nearby. She was later identified as Dionna Scott.
The Zionsville Police Department, Whitestown Police Department, Lebanon Police Department, Zionsville Fire Department and the Fatal Accident Crash Team all helped in the investigation.
The cause of the crash is not known, and an investigation into what happened before and after the crash is ongoing.