Parking cars for a cause: Community Corrections, Paramedics direct traffic for Salvation Army

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — At the Purdue home football game against Nebraska Saturday evening paramedics from Phoenix Paramedic Solutions and Tippecanoe County Community Corrections volunteers parked cars for a cause.
As News 18 has previously reported, Purdue Athletics donates $10 per volunteer per hour worked to the Salvation Army for those directing traffic at home games this season.
The Salvation Army receives about one thousand dollars a game to support its community programs.
Volunteer Ryan Miller wanted to spend his time out in the S Lot in West Lafayette Saturday because he knows what it's like to be in need.
"I grew up in a needy home," Miller said. "The Salvation Army told me that, you know, they pay $10 an hour to the families who don't have food. So, I just thought that was great."
If this partnership continues to be successful, the Salvation Army will possibly invite folks from Home with hope and Lafayette Transitional Housing to volunteer next season.
As someone who has struggled with alcoholism in the past, Salvation Army Director of Development Jason Padgett knows what it's like to need a second chance.
"This is a chance for [Community Corrections volunteers] to get a second chance, kind of get out in the community, give back and spend some time at a Purdue football game," Padgett said.