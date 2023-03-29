 Skip to main content
Parents of late teen call for stop to bullying, support Indiana bill

  • Updated
  • 0
Terry Badger III's parents

Terry Badger II (left) wipes tears from his eyes as he sits on the couch in his father's home next to his wife, Robyn Badger, whose son died by suicide after reportedly being bullied. The couple expressed their support for an Indiana House Bill against bullying Wednesday. 

COVINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition to pass an Indiana House bill to prohibit bullying in schools, all in honor of a late Covington teen.

When Terry Badger II's son died by suicide, it was a shock to him and his wife, Robyn.

"He was funny," Robyn said. "He always, he was kind of like, knew what to say to make you feel better when you were down. And he hated to see people down, he hated to see other kids alone."

They said Terry III would always come home with a smile on his face, masking the pain he felt while reportedly being bullied at Covington Middle School.

The Badgers said they had one meeting at the school in November about their son being made fun of for things like his haircut, clothes and shoes. But, they said they didn't hear anything from the school afterwards.

News 18 reached out to Covington Community School Corporation Superintendent Brady Scott for comment. He sent a statement which reads, in part: "Anytime an incident is reported by students or parents, Covington Schools staff investigate and follow-up as our policy directs staff should. Covington Schools continues to mourn and heal from this tragedy and keeps the family of Terry Badger III in their thoughts and prayers."

Terry II said he supports the anti-bullying bill, and he has questions for lawmakers.

"Why are we waiting so long to make contact with the parents?" He asked. "Because, you know, when [my son] was at home, when he was with us, it was a smile. We was laughing, we was listening to music, we would go to the ball fields. It was, you know, happy."

Robyn has a message to share with kids everywhere.

"They just need to be friends," she said. "Just be kids. Just be kids and get along. And if you think your friend is hurting or something is going on, let somebody know."

Superintendent Scott said Terry Badger III's bullying case is under external review.

Covington resident Becky Claypool started the change.org petition to pass Indiana House Bill 1483 which now boasts thousands of signatures from Indiana and beyond.

She said as someone who experienced bullying growing up in Covington, she knows how difficult it can be. She hopes the bill could provide a roadmap for schools to better handle bullying and prevent another tragedy from happening.

"Students have enough to deal with now, worrying about gun violence at school or, you know, their grades to get into college," Claypool said. "I mean, school is supposed to be a safe place. So, I think that my main goal here is to just let people know that this isn't an isolated Covington issue."

