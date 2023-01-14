Overnight crash kills man, body found in ravine

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A crash killed one man on Saturday in Lafayette.
On Saturday just before 10 a.m. the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the 1800 block of N 900 E. The caller reported a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 E. Investigators found a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu resting upside down in the bottom of the ravine on the east side of the roadway.
The male driver was located outside of the vehicle and had suffered fatal injuries. The sheriff's department told News 18 he was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash. Preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was traveling south on County Road 900 E and slid off the east side of the road. The crash happened overnight, likely any time after 12:30 a.m.
Speed is believed to be a reason for this crash. Investigators now wait for toxicology results.
The roadway was closed for approximately 5 hours during the investigation.
Anyone with further information about the crash can contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at 765-423-9388.
The crash remains under investigation, and the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the driver when the investigation is done.