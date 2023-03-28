 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring at
Edwardsport on the White River and is expected downriver from there,
and is also expected to develop at Mount Carmel on the Wabash.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Wednesday. On the Wabash, near Terre Haute, on the White, near
Edwardsport, and along the East Fork White, near Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last well into next week in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain going into the weekend will likely extend
flooding further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

One-year-old apartment shooting victim identified

  • Updated
  • 0
One-year-old shot, killed at Romney Meadows apartments

Three Lafayette Police officers stand outside the door of an apartment at 504 Westchester Lane in Lafayette Tuesday afternoon. One-year-old Isaiah Johnson died of a gunshot wound Tuesday at the Romney Meadows apartment complex in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-  A one-year-old  died of a gunshot wound Tuesday at the Romney Meadows apartment complex in Lafayette. The autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. 

Lafayette Police Lieutenant Matt Gard said the call of a child not breathing came in around three o'clock this afternoon at 504 Westchester Lane. He said the call did not come from someone inside the apartment at the time the shot was fired, and no resuscitation was performed by first responders at the scene. 

Gard tells News 18 one adult and two children were in the apartment when police arrived. All of them have been interviewed by police as of the publication of this article.

LPD Lafayette Police Department Generic 1.jpg

Investigators could be seen photographing a car parked outside the apartment and entering and leaving the apartment around 6 p.m. 

No one is in custody at this time, but Gard said police are conducting interviews.

News 18 will update the story as more information becomes available. 