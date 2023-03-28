One-year-old apartment shooting victim identified

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- A one-year-old died of a gunshot wound Tuesday at the Romney Meadows apartment complex in Lafayette. The autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
Lafayette Police Lieutenant Matt Gard said the call of a child not breathing came in around three o'clock this afternoon at 504 Westchester Lane. He said the call did not come from someone inside the apartment at the time the shot was fired, and no resuscitation was performed by first responders at the scene.
Gard tells News 18 one adult and two children were in the apartment when police arrived. All of them have been interviewed by police as of the publication of this article.
Investigators could be seen photographing a car parked outside the apartment and entering and leaving the apartment around 6 p.m.
No one is in custody at this time, but Gard said police are conducting interviews.
News 18 will update the story as more information becomes available.