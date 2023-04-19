One person dead, one hospitalized in I-65 semi-truck crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead and one has been taken to an Indianapolis hospital after a Wednesday afternoon semi-truck crash on I-65 northbound.
This has been found to be a 3 vehicle crash, the third vehicle was a passenger car with minor damage, that driver is uninjured.
Preliminary investigation shows a southbound semi-truck went through the median and crashed into a northbound semi-truck. Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers says I-65 southbound is closed to State Road 28, northbound is closed to State Road 47.
As of about 6 p.m. Wednesday, the backup on the southbound side was cleared out between the crash site and the closure. Indiana State Police are working on clearing northbound traffic now.
Closures should last into Wednesday evening.