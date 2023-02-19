One dead in Carroll County rollover, three injured

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Carroll County Sheriff Tony Liggett said one person is dead and three more are injured after a pickup truck rolled over on County Road 500 South, west of County Road 75 East. Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday a call came in from a resident who saw the truck roll through their yard and hit trees on the way.
One of the four people in the truck died in the crash, one was flown to a hospital in a helicopter and the remaining two were taken to hospitals in an ambulance.
Liggett said speed and alcohol likely contributed to this rollover. The truck was driving straight and he says, for unknown reasons, rolled over.
Names of the deceased and others in the crash are not being released until family can be notified. Liggett said all the people in the car are from the Carroll County area. The condition of the three people in the hospital is unknown as of the publication of this article.
Indiana State Police are in the area as of about 8 p.m. Sunday reconstructing the crash. Liggett said more information will be released later Sunday night.