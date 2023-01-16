"Oh, another one," one student's reaction to Bloomington stabbing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University sophomore Gavin Chiu had one thought after reading of an Indiana University student being stabbed while on a bus in Bloomington last week.
"It's pretty tragic to say my initial reaction was 'Oh, another one,'" he said.
56-year-old Billie Davis has been charged with attempted murder in the case. Police said she admitted stabbing the student, an 18-year-old woman from Carmel, in the head multiple times.
Police say Davis told them she stabbed the student because she thought she was Chinese.
Chiu says with the prevalence of Asian hate in the U.S. since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has changed how he introduces himself to people.
"I am Chinese, right, but I don't say 'Oh, I'm Chinese,' anymore. I explicitly say 'Oh, my family's from Hong Kong,'" he said. "I'm still very proud to be Chinese, I love my parents. I love where I'm from. I love the culture and all that. But, because of the recent political stuff, I changed how I introduce myself. And [it's different]. Just introducing yourself not who you actually are."
The organization Stop AAPI Hate's latest national report states individuals across the country have reported nearly 11,500 incidents of anti-Asian American Pacific Islander hate from 2020 to 2022. Two in five of those incidents happened in public, and one in ten happened on public transit.
The FBI lists 318 total hate crimes in Indiana over the past two years. Only four of those incidents were anti-Asian.
Chiu is a board member at the Purdue Asian American Association. He said they look out for each other.
"Having a really strong community, letting people know like 'Hey, watch out for yourself, carry something, watch your back.' any of that stuff, I feel like is just very important," Chiu told News 18.
One example he gives is after the arrest of former Purdue student Ji Min Sha for stabbing his roommate at McCutcheon Hall.
"Probably the first thing I thought of, when I found out [the suspect] was Asian, was there's going to be more Asian hate because of this," Chiu said.
After Sha's identity was revealed, Chiu says he heard rumors of a masked person making threats against Asians on campus and made sure his friends were aware.
"It makes us feel, just inadequate. Like we don't belong," Chiu said. "When something like this happens, it kind of rocks the whole community. So everyone's a little bit uneasy right now."
Bloomington Police told News 18 they cannot charge a suspect with a hate crime in Indiana. Captain Ryan Pedigo says the hate crime law here allows judges to enhance sentencing if the judge believes the crime was motivated by bias.