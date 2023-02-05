No charges filed after toddler who shot himself released from hospital

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police say no criminal charges are being filed after a 3-year-old boy shot himself in the leg at a house in the 1400 block of Broadway Street Saturday.
Lieutenant Mike Brown told News 18 the boy was taken to a hospital for a minor injury. He has been treated and released. The original call came in to the department around 5:45 p.m.
Police have not said how the boy got ahold of the gun. Lieutenant Brown called the situation "accidental."
Neighbors on the scene told News 18 they saw a woman be handcuffed and taken away in a squad car. Police said she was a woman interfering with the investigation. She was transported in handcuffs for an interview but she was not under arrest. Her relationship to the boy is unknown.
The boy's mother was interviewed at the hospital on Saturday. Lieutenant Brown said multiple people were in the house when the shot was fired.