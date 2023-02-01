New technology to be available for voters with visual, print disabilities after settlement

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Voters with print disabilities in Indiana will now have more absentee voting options following a settlement agreement.
Indiana has agreed to make a new remote-accessible ballot marking tool available for people who can't write on paper ballots in this settlement. Voters who choose to do so can then cast their absentee ballots on their own. Assistive technology like screen readers can help voters digitally mark these ballots and submit them with email.
Attorney for Disability Rights Advocates Jelena Kolic said at the time this lawsuit was filed in 2020, the only way for Indiana voters to vote remotely was by a paper absentee ballot. But, those who cannot fill out a paper ballot, including the blind and visually impaired, would need to seek help from a traveling board (a pair of people from each political party who fill out the ballot for the person in their home).
"This is problematic for a lot of reasons," Kolic said. "Including the fact that federal law protects the privacy, independence and the secrecy of a person's vote. So, we filed this suit in order to ask the state to provide accessible ways of casting a ballot from home for people for whom paper is inaccessible."
Traveling boards will still be available for people who do not have the technology to vote with the new tool. Or they can now have their ballot marked instead by a person of their choosing as part of the settlement.
"One of our clients was unable to vote in the 2020 election because of this requirement (to request the traveling board when voting from home)," Kolic said. "She requested the assistance of the traveling board and the appointment never came through as scheduled. We imagine there are many more people in that position based on all we have heard in the course of the lawsuit."
A company called Democracy Live is developing the new voting technology.
The state will then make the technology available to each county. Counties then can choose to use that technology or develop their own. It will be ready to go by the May 2023 elections.
Voters who want to use the new technology can apply for an absentee ballot and select "Voter With Print Disabilities" when applying.