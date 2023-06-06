New homes for eagles, otters, monkeys come one step closer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Slowly but surely plans for the new animal exhibits at Columbian Park Zoo are moving along.
"We have a lot of ideas," Zoo Director Neil Dale said outside the penguin exhibit Tuesday. "Obviously we're trying to dream big in the beginning. We want it to be really spectacular."
The contract between the Columbian Park Zoo and Kettelhut Construction is preliminary. Design plans have not been drawn up yet and budgets have not been decided.
"We just want to develop something new and that's original to this zoo and not quite like any other zoo," Dale said. "We want it to really be something that's exciting to visit."
Dale said the Otter exhibit needs to be bigger and have a better filtration system so the water is easier to keep clean. The Bald Eagle exhibit likely won't be made of wood fencing in the new design. As for the Primates, they are on their way back to the outdoor exhibits since Monkey Island was removed.
"There's not as many intricacies that we need for the Bald Eagle exhibit, so that would probably move the fastest [construction timeline wise]," Dale said. "The Otter exhibit will be more intense because there is water in that exhibit and it will require filtration. [The] Monkey exhibit, obviously we're starting from scratch on that one. So, that will be the most intense and take the longest."
As we've previously reported, construction on the new exhibits won't start until 2024.
For now, the zoo staff is traveling the Midwest searching for inspiration.
"We've visited a lot of the zoos around this area just to look at their current exhibits, see what we like, see what we don't like, (and) what's going to work for us here personally in Lafayette," Dale said.