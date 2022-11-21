New Carroll County jail plans to finalize in December

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Building plans for a new Carroll County jail should be finalized in December and construction could start as soon as spring of 2023.
BW Construction owner Dustin Frye said they are currently working on pricing the jail. They will have a final estimate on Dec. 15 after receiving bids from subcontractors.
At a county meeting on Dec. 19 they will present it to the County Commissioners and Council.
"There's been a few renditions of the jail and the design," Frye said. "So, at this time I don't have a number that we're targeting. The county may have a budget that will determine everything once we get pricing in here later in December."
Frye said building the new jail will take about 18 to 20 months.
"I think we've finally got the team together that's gonna bring this to fruition, I think everybody is excited to get this thing done now," he told News 18.