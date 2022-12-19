 Skip to main content
New $650,000 fire engine pushed home with centuries-old ceremony

  • Updated
  • 0
WLFDnewEnginePushIn

West Lafayette Fire Chief Jeff Need is joined by firefighters and community members alike to push-in the newest engine in the department's fleet on Monday morning. The Push-In Ceremony is a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s when fire departments used hand-drawn pumpers and horse-drawn equipment.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Fire Department's fleet has received an upgrade in the form of a new fire engine. Its arrival was celebrated by a traditional Push-In Ceremony Monday morning. 

The Push-In Ceremony is a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s when fire departments used hand-drawn pumpers and horse-drawn equipment.

Chief Jeff Need told News 18 this newest engine cost around $650,000. He said in the last two years the price of these engines has increased by at least 10%.

Now, each of the three West Lafayette Fire Stations has a front-line engine that is under five years old.

"To myself and our firefighters it's almost like having a new child," Need said inside Station Two after the ceremony. "It's that same excitement, there's been a lot of anticipation of this morning, getting [the engine] put into service. It's a new tool for us to serve our community, and hopefully we're able to do a better job than we were yesterday with the old one."

Need said each engine lasts as a front-line engine for about 15 years. The old engine number two will now be part of the department's backup fleet.

"The past two engines we have purchased, we're ordering larger pumps on them for the high rises and larger facilities that we're getting in the city so we can move more water in those buildings," Need said.

He told News 18 supply chain issues continue to effect the fire engine manufacturing industry. He said some manufacturers are asking departments to wait two years for custom engines, while others have nearly four-year wait times.

