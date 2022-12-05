Murder suspect claims to have been across town during killing

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette murder suspect now says he was across town when the murder took place.
An attorney for Bruce Alexander Jr., said he was on North 18th Street during the killing of Jeremy Dumas, which he was indicted for along with Willie James and Charlie Moore.
Dumas was found laying on the sidewalk on Teal Road West near Spring Gardens Apartments with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm at the end of August.
Alexander Jr. was indicted on counts of murder, aggravated battery and more by a grand jury in May.
The indictments state "Alexander Jr. fired multiple shots at Dumas using a firearm from inside James' vehicle."
News 18 reached out for comment from Alexander Jr.'s representation after the notice of alibi was filed with the court. But, as of the publication of this article, we have not yet heard back.