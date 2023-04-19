Mother, father charged in case of dead infant found with fentanyl in system

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — 39-year-old Erik McKamey and 31-year-old Tena Wood are charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death after their infant daughter died last summer with fentanyl found in her blood.
On July 19, 2022 Lafayette Police officers responded to a call in the 1700 block of Shoshone Drive about a child not breathing. According to the probable cause affidavit in this case, it was found that seven-week-old Cheeyanna McKamey was suffocated because of her position while sleeping.
Toxicology results show Cheeyanna died with fentanyl in her blood, making it a contributing cause of death. Court documents say there was no medical explanation for the fentanyl in Cheeyanna’s system because there were no lifesaving attempts made by first responders.
Cheeyanna was sleeping on the floor on a futon mattress with her mother, Tena Wood, and Erik the night of the call. Erik told officers at the scene that Cheeyanna’s crib was broken and he and Wood were in the middle of moving, and that is why Cheeyanna was sleeping on the mattress.
Both Wood and Erik told police Erik woke up to feed Cheeyanna a bottle around 2 or 3 a.m. After going back to sleep and waking up again, both said they found Cheeyanna on her stomach, not moving or breathing. Wood and Erik said he attempted CPR while trying to call 9-1-1.
Erik and Wood are now both charged with a level one felony, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and a level 6 felony, neglect of a dependent. Erik and Wood have been convicted of other drug related charges in the past, making them habitual offenders.