Michigan man pronounced dead after rear-ending Wolcott semi-driver

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A driver is pronounced dead after rear-ending a Wolcott man on I-69 southbound Friday afternoon.

Indiana State Police say 48-year-old Michael Jordan of Wolcott was driving a 1996 Peterbilt Semi near the 263 mile marker.

Police don't know why, but 45-year-old Taulant Qose of Westland, Michigan rear-ended the semi in a 2018 Volvo. The Grant County Coroner's Office pronounced Qose dead at the scene of the crash.

I-69 south bound near mile marker 263

Jordan went to a local hospital in an ambulance. His condition was stable.

Police say alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.

