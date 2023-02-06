Mayor Dennis honored at State of Cities, Governor moderates panel

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — As his final term as Mayor comes to a close, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis received the highest honor the Governor can give. Governor Eric Holcomb presented him with the Sagamore of the Wabash award at Monday's State of the Cities panel.
After remarks from Greater Lafayette Commerce Chair Tom Murtaugh, Purdue University President Mung Chiang and President of Duke Energy Indiana Stan Pinegar the panel discussion began; featuring Lafayette and West Lafayette's mayors, County Commissioner Tracy Brown and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb acting as moderator.
When asked how the state of Indiana can help the Greater Lafayette area, Commissioner Brown brought up fetal and infant deaths in Tippecanoe County disproportionately impacting minorities.
He said the Tippecanoe County Health Department completed a study of 24 fetal and infant deaths across Tippecanoe and Clinton in November.
Brown said of those 24 cases, 46% involved minorities while minorities make up just 25% of the overall population.
"We need to do better than that," Commissioner Brown said. "And I know that in talking to Dr. Loomis and [his staff at the Health Department], they have a plan they're working on. But, obviously ,they're going to need the funding to make that happen. So, in a nutshell, Governor, any time you come to Lafayette, West Lafayette [or] Tippecanoe County, just bring your checkbook."
In talking about Lafayette's recent ranking as the top emerging housing market in the country, Roswarski highlighted two new utility service areas coming to Lafayette.
"They will open up 1,300 additional acres for housing and other development here in the community," he said. "And then it has the capacity over time that it will open up a total of 4,350 acres."
He said the designs are set to be done by the end of 2023. To close out the ceremony Governor Eric Holcomb presented West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis with the Sagamore of the Wabash Award, the highest honor the governor can give to someone.
"The momentum that the Greater Lafayette area, this region, is experiencing doesn't happen by accident," Governor Holcomb told members of the media after the award presentation. "It happens because of the collaboration, and those three on stage [in that panel discussion] were a perfect example of it."
He said projects like the ones being planned in Greater Lafayette helped to convince skeptics of the Indiana READI funding program, which was designed to jumpstart the economy amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it goes into round two.
"Understanding that there won't be that influx of federal dollars coming into the equation helps us pivot, so to speak, to READI round two or 2.0," Holcomb said.
One audience member left the discussion feeling inspired.
"The thing I liked that they touched on was just getting involved, and being a part of the community and seeing where you could fit in to be able to help further the community into the future," Tim Schooler said.