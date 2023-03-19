Man wounded in Walmart shooting

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Just after 6:20 p.m. Sunday West Lafayette Police responded to a call that someone had been shot at Walmart on Northwestern Ave.
According to a news release from the department, officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police said his injury does not appear to be life-threatening.
Captain Adam Ferguson writes this is a very active investigation and the victim knows the suspect in this incident. He writes there is no danger to the general public at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Police say anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at (765) 775-5200 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME for a possible reward.