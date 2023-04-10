Man sentenced for attempted murder

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Tippecanoe Superior Court sentenced a man Monday on his conviction of Attempted Murder.
Robert Lee Williams is sentenced to 35 years, with 30 years to be served in the Indiana Department Of Corrections followed by five years on probation.
As News 18 has previously reported, On March 7, 2021, around 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 900 Ferry Street in Lafayette.
Officers found a man laying in the roadway bleeding from a gunshot wound. The victim said he was shot by an unknown man who left the area.
The shooter, later identified as Williams, was spotted in a bar and arrested.