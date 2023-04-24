Man arrested after false bomb threat at Target store

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An arrest has been made after the Target store on South Street in Lafayette was evacuated for about 20 minutes Monday afternoon. A man, now identified as George Glover, 55, of Indianapolis, walked in with a backpack and joked about having a bomb inside of it.
Glover has been arrested on two counts of felony intimidation. He was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail.
Lafayette Police Lieutenant Justin Hartman said just after 2 p.m. Monday, a Target store employee called 9-1-1 after a customer wearing a backpack told her it may be funny if he had a bomb with him. He left the store, and left the backpack inside the store.
The store was evacuated and nobody was allowed inside as officers searched the backpack. They did not find a bomb inside. Once the bomb threat was determined to be a false alarm, the store was reopened.
During the evacuation, the man, later identified as Glover, went back to the store, telling officers he was only joking around. He then asked for his backpack to be returned to him. Glover was detained and brought in for questioning, then arrested. Hartman said the man had been staying in the Lafayette area for a while before Monday's incident.