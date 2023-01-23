Lunar New Year celebrations kick off at Purdue after recent violence against Asians in the U.S.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Monday marks the start of a week-long Lunar New Year celebration at Purdue University's Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center.
Student Katrina Leon said she uses the holiday as a time to reset and set goals for herself.
"This Lunar New Year I would like to figure out a better balance between my social life versus my more professional life," she said.
She said the AAARC is unlike any place she'd ever been to in her hometown in Florida.
"Coming here and just seeing other Asians just around, it's honestly very welcoming," she said. "'Cause I came from a place that did not have a whole lot of diversity. So, I'm really enjoying being able to fit in here a lot better."
"Daily we offer different educational programming, cultural programming and also advocacy programming to all the students," AAARC Director Pamela Sari said. "So, of course it's always a joy to let them celebrate here together as a community."
Monday's tea tasting in West Lafayette comes after a similar celebration Saturday night in California ended in a mass shooting with at least eleven dead.
Leon said the news of this latest instance of violence against Asians, especially after the allegedly racially motivated stabbing of an Asian American student at Indiana University earlier this month, is disheartening.
"That was a solid double hit," she told News 18. "So all of us have been a lot more careful lately."
The motive behind California's Lunar New Year shooting is not yet determined and the suspect, now dead, is of Asian descent.
But still, Leon can't wrap her head around why any violence happens against the Asian community.
"Look at what we're doing[at the tea tasting]," she said. "it's definitely nothing that's violent or controversial. Like, we're really just eating and spending time together, and enjoying each other, and celebrating our culture."
The holiday begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends on the first full moon of the lunar calendar 15 days later, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, and brings family time and religious ceremonies in many Asian cultures.
Another student is celebrating far away from her family in China. But, she said she prefers celebrating here with friends and fellow students to answering probing questions from relatives at family gatherings.
"You have to come up with something to say to them, like, they'll ask about your studies, they'll ask about your life, your boyfriends or whatever things," Xinyi Li said. "And then you always have to come up with a speech for that thing. And then, right now it's just more casual, more fun."
Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. will be the biggest celebration of the week with live performances, food and activities. It will be free and open to the public, held at the Córdova Recreational Sports Center's Black & Gold Gyms.