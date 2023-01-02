Lost dog returned to owners with help from strangers

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — The Community of Frankfort came together to return a dog to its owners in time for the new year. Ben and Cherri Flora's beagle-dachshund mix, Misty, escaped from their yard on Christmas night in dangerously cold temperatures.
"We were just so scared the first few nights because it was so brutal cold," Cherri said. "Her being so tiny and little, she's only like 18 pounds, we were just afraid."
After Cherri made a Facebook postasking for help, friends, family and total strangers tried tracking down Misty on foot for five days. Some even using drones and posting sightings from their own security cameras on social media.
One man, Rick Dean, left food out for Misty in his barn. The Floras found her there, ten miles from home, on Friday.
After taking Misty to the vet, they say she's in perfect health.
"I'd be driving in the country, and I would pass cars with friends and people I hadn't even met that were all doing the same thing," Ben said. "They'd roll down the window (and say) 'Are you looking for the dog?'"
"They even had little squeaky toys, squeaking and yelling her name," Cherri said. "And, we're like, we don't even know these people, and it was just amazing. That's one reason why I love this small community. It's just because, you know, everyone just comes together and helps you. And it doesn't matter, you know, a stranger helping a stranger. It's just very heartwarming."
The Floras are throwing a thank you dinner at Slabby's Food and Freedom in Frankfort on Wednesday. They say anyone who helped in the search for Misty is welcome, whether it was with a drone or a shared social media post.