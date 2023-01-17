Lindberg road to close in May, changes made to project plans

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More than $3.2 million will be needed to complete the Lindberg Road reconstruction project in West Lafayette. The project is set to close part of Lindberg Road in May and will be contracted to White Construction.
The closure from Northwestern Avenue to Salisbury Street will last until school comes back in session in August. Only residential traffic will be allowed.
October is the estimated end date for the project. It is set to include a new sidewalk and trail, along with storm water drainage improvements to keep storm water out of the wastewater treatment plant.
In October of last year, residents who live along the road expressed concern with the project in a public meeting. The city's Public Works Director, Ben Anderson, said the project's current design took their concerns into account.
"It's what we can do for the community as a whole, and, you know, do it respectfully," Anderson said. The plans now remove fewer trees than the originals and take the power lines out of yards. They will be put between the curb and sidewalk instead.
"[We are] making those adjustments that don't lose sight of what the goals of the project are. [Like] trail connectivity, multi-use trail connectivity, [Americans with Disabilities Act] regulations, I mean, those are important to the community."
Wednesday evening's Redevelopment Commission meeting will determine if the bid is fully accepted.