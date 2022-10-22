Lebanon High School Student jailed for threatening social media post

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old Lebanon High School student is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond.
A warrant was issued yesterday for Kenneth J. Getch. Getch was arrested for intimidation after making a threatening social media post against Western Boone Schools.
The post stemmed from an incident that started last Friday evening at the Lebanon High School versus Western Boone High School football game.
The Boone County Sheriff's office says in a news release there is no real threat to anyone at the schools.
"We will not tolerate any threats being made against anyone, especially those made towards our schools," Sheriff Mike Nielsen writes in a news release.
"Anyone who wishes harm upon our schools and/or students will be thoroughly investigated and dealt with appropriately within the letter of the law."