Law enforcement reacts to footage of Tyre Nichols' beating

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker felt the need to release a public statement after Friday's release of body camera footage from the beating of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop in Memphis because, as he said, "Bad cops get good cops killed."
West Lafayette Police Chief Troy Harris released a statement of his own.
"[Nichols' beating is] eerily reminiscent of the Rodney King beating from the early '90s. I didn't think I would ever see anything like that again in my policing career," Chief Harris said.
Chief Shoemaker tells News 18 last year there were no use of force complaints in Frankfort. He said resisting arrest accounts for less than 2% of all arrests last year.
"Since the George Floyd incident in Minnesota, our emphasis was on duty to intervene," Shoemaker said at the Frankfort Police Department on Monday. "You know, when you have an officer that is just really out of their mind, like with the knee on the neck in Minnesota, somebody could have stopped that."
Chief Harris said no excessive force complaints have been filed against his department since they adopted reforms following the death of George Floyd in 2020.
"You're gonna hear many of the things that we've already done [in the conversations following Nichols' beating]. You're gonna hear about de-escalation, you're gonna hear about proper policies proper procedures, no chokeholds, no pursuits," Harris said. "Those are things that we do. But, as you see, it didn't matter in Memphis, they had all of those in place."
As News 18 has previously reported, Lafayette Police officers were eventually cleared by two special prosecutors after a K-9 mauled an unarmed Black man, Richard Bailey Jr. of Lafayette, in 2019 and left him in a coma for six days.
The Lafayette Police Department said Bailey resisted arrest but his attorneys argued the force was excessive.
In a statement Monday reacting to the Tyre Nichols' body camera footage release, Lafayette Police Chief Scott Galloway writes "The Lafayette Police Department strives to meet our community's safety needs and uphold the highest standards of professionalism and effectiveness."
Chief Shoemaker says one reform he would support is changing the obstacles to firing officers who commit violent acts. He said in Indiana, officers wouldn't be terminated quickly even after being charged with crimes like Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills Jr. in the Tyre Nichols case.
"If you have an officer that's committed an act of brutality, it should be quicker, easier to terminate that officer," Shoemaker said. "Because what we're going to see is that they're going to remain on the payroll pending hearings, with our Board of Works they could have a hearing. They can appeal to a judge. It can go on."
However, he does not support the limited qualified immunity for officers proposed in the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021.
"If every opportunity existed for somebody to just drag us, any officer, to court even though we did it right, that's going to cause a problem," Shoemaker said.
Chief Harris says the WLPD hiring process is vigorous for a reason, with only 10% of applicants eventually being sworn-in as officers.
"You have to have officers that police with empathy," Harris told News 18.
Chief Shoemaker keeps a close eye on his officers on the street. He says leadership should be held accountable for their officers' behavior.
"If you're not fixing your house, if your house is a mess, that's what the public will see," Shoemaker said.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Department has also released a statement. They and Lafayette Police Chief Scott Galloway were unavailable for an on-camera interview at this time.