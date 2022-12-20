 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Blowing
snow. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as
35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night
with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of
hours during the transition from rain to snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Last-minute shopping, holiday sales to break records

  • 0
Holiday Shopping Tippecanoe Mall

Shoppers walk through the Tippecanoe Mall on Tuesday, Dec. 10. This year's holiday sales in the U.S. are expected to beat 2021's numbers by about 7% according to the National Retail Federation. 

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tuesday's clear conditions allow some Greater Lafayette folks to get holiday shopping done before storms hit later in the week.

This year's holiday sales in the U.S. are expected to beat 2021's numbers by about 7% according to the National Retail Federation. Totals are expected to be between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion. Sales have averaged an increase of 4.9% this decade.

"[I'm shopping for] just more big ticket items, so, not quantity but more like the quality is what we're looking for," Rebekah Monroe Boley said while walking through the Tippecanoe Mall with her son and husband. "[We have] older kids this year, so it gets a little bit harder to shop for."

(Brandon Crimmins, Remington Resident, Holiday Shopper) "[Today I'm buying] a bunch of kids gifts," Brandon Crimmins of Remington said. He stopped at the mall on his way back from a work trip. "Some [gifts] from the kids to mom, and some for mom ...  clothing, shoes, socks, a few toys."

One Romney resident shops in store for all her presents, even if they're just gift cards.

"I'm definitely an in-person shopper," Penny Finfrock said. "I don't care to shop online. I like the personal touch of it, getting out, seeing the decorations and things that the mall has."

The National Retail Federation expects online and other non-store sales to increase between 10 and 12% this November and December.

One Delphi woman is a little behind on her holiday shopping schedule.

"I'm usually done by August," Traci Kleine said. But she'll be back to shopping Wednesday, despite the incoming storms. "I have a husband, so, he can drive."

Tags

Recommended for you