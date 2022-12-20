Last-minute shopping, holiday sales to break records

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tuesday's clear conditions allow some Greater Lafayette folks to get holiday shopping done before storms hit later in the week.
This year's holiday sales in the U.S. are expected to beat 2021's numbers by about 7% according to the National Retail Federation. Totals are expected to be between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion. Sales have averaged an increase of 4.9% this decade.
"[I'm shopping for] just more big ticket items, so, not quantity but more like the quality is what we're looking for," Rebekah Monroe Boley said while walking through the Tippecanoe Mall with her son and husband. "[We have] older kids this year, so it gets a little bit harder to shop for."
(Brandon Crimmins, Remington Resident, Holiday Shopper) "[Today I'm buying] a bunch of kids gifts," Brandon Crimmins of Remington said. He stopped at the mall on his way back from a work trip. "Some [gifts] from the kids to mom, and some for mom ... clothing, shoes, socks, a few toys."
One Romney resident shops in store for all her presents, even if they're just gift cards.
"I'm definitely an in-person shopper," Penny Finfrock said. "I don't care to shop online. I like the personal touch of it, getting out, seeing the decorations and things that the mall has."
The National Retail Federation expects online and other non-store sales to increase between 10 and 12% this November and December.
One Delphi woman is a little behind on her holiday shopping schedule.
"I'm usually done by August," Traci Kleine said. But she'll be back to shopping Wednesday, despite the incoming storms. "I have a husband, so, he can drive."