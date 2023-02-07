Landlord terminates event planner's lease after nearby shots fired

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The owner of the Lafayette event planning business, Cupcakes & Carats, said she is being unfairly targeted by her landlord because some of her customers eventually participated in a shootout down the street.
"Unfortunately I feel like I'm being penalized for something that was ultimately out of my control," Dominique Streeter said.
Lafayette Police Lieutenant Justin Hartman told News 18 officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 2300 block of State Street just before midnight on Saturday. He said rounds were found east of the Cupcakes & Carats parking lot after a party at the event space had ended.
"The celebration, that was initially restricted from any club-style party," Streeter said. "The agreement I came up with with the client was that this was for [more of] a dinner party. You know, celebrations that are safe and fun."
Streeter said her landlord has asked her to terminate her lease early after hearing about the shots fired over the weekend.
"It has nothing to do with what I stand for as a business owner," she said. "I'm here so that my community has a place to come for all things party, all of the good stuff about celebrating your loved ones."
After moving into the space almost a year ago, Streeter says she renovated it with her own money to fit her business' needs.
"I really started with nothing, from nothing," she said.
"Dominique is [a] single parent. She has to work a job to keep this job going," her friend Ryan Burns-Crayton said.
Now Streeter has had to cancel all events she had booked for the next two months and issue refunds.
"For her to be pinpointed and put in a position to have to [be] held accountable for somebody else's negligence is just not fair," Burns-Crayton said.
"You know, I hate to say it's nothing to do with me, but you know, that's not what I bring to the community, " Streeter told News 18 in her rented event space on Tuesday. "And it's unfortunate that something like that is tied to all the hard work I've put in over the years."
Streeter and Burns-Crayton believe this could have been handled differently.
"They should have asked questions before just eliminating or dropping her from her lease and saying 'Hey, we're going to part ways,'" Burns-Crayton said.
Streeter is worried this could keep her from getting a different rental space in the future, but she said she won't let this setback keep her down.
News 18 has repeatedly reached out to State Street property management for comment. We have not yet heard back.
Lafayette Police say the shooting that happened in the 2300 block of State Street remains under investigation.