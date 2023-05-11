Lafayette Symphony Orchestra Bringing Brand New Sounds To The Long Center

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- After 16 years with the Lafayette Symphony Orchestra Maestro Nick Palmer is taking his final bow with the LSO Saturday, May 13th.
Palmer, originally from Massachusetts, is returning home to the East Coast. But, when one curtain closes another one is always sure to open.
The LSO has spent the last several months looking for the next conductor of the symphony. Receiving more than two hundred applicants from all over the world, the symphony has now narrowed it down to their top three candidates.
Instead of selecting one before the 2023-24 season, all three will be coming to Lafayette next year as a part of their final audition.
“They have been through a rigorous interview process, a multi-tiered interview process. Next year the finalists will be here in person really putting the pedal to the metal. Getting to meet our community, getting to meet all our constituents and getting to work with our musicians. Then in 2024 we’ll decide who's going to be the best first,” Executive director of the LSO, Sara Mummey explained.
The three finalists the LSO have selected are Kalena Bovell, Kelly Corcoran and Kellen Gray.
Each finalist will bring their own unique sound to the symphony next season, bringing three distinctive shows to the 23-24 season.
“They are bringing some incredibly unique perspectives artistically [and] personally. They’re all really nice people which is exciting too. So I think no matter who ends up landing the job, they’re going to end up being an amazing addition to our community,” Mummey said.
The new official conductor for the LSO will be announced at the completion of the 23-24 season. Mummey tells News 18 that she hopes the new conductor can continue to “push the envelope”, bringing new sounds to the Lafayette Symphony Orchestra all while maintaining maestro Nick Palmer's legacy.
