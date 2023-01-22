Lafayette man dies in Boone County wreck

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is dead after a wreck in Boone County.
The Boone County Sheriff's department and Whitestown Police responded to the call around 3:30 Sunday morning.
A white Honda Pilot had rolled over into a ditch on I-865 west bound at the I-65 north bound split.
The only person in the car was 22-year-old Edwin Ramirez of Lafayette. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is now investigating the wreck. No other updates are available as of the publication of this article.