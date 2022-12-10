Knitwear brand wraps up once-a-year warehouse sale

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — On Saturday French Knot in Lafayette wraps up their warehouse sale.
Owner and designer Lindsay Mason started the knitwear brand out of her Dad's barn outside of Boston before moving the operation to Lafayette about five years ago.
Named after her favorite stitch, French Knot is sold at national retailers like Free People, Nordstrom and Anthropologie, but each piece is hand crafted by artisans in Nepal. A place Mason said she fell in love with while working as a designer for other brands after studying fashion and textiles in college.
"Every single design has like five pages of specifications from the type of stitch, the color, the bead, the quality of wool," Mason said. "We'll just be walking down the street in Nepal and you'll see artisans on their front steps knitting our items."
The warehouse sale pieces are overstock items or ones with imperfections. But, Mason said those imperfections are what make these pieces all the more beautiful.
"I love that everything is done by hand," she said. "So, every single part of the process is done by hand. Which is just so unusual in the fashion industry these days. Most things are just, you know, pop put of a machine and nobody really understands how it's made or why it's priced the way that it is."
Business manager Kelley Brakstad is happy to be based in Lafayette.
"It really is such a privilege to work for a woman-owned brand that's in fashion in Indiana," Brakstad said. "It is so unique and special."
This once-a-year sale is the only opportunity folks have to touch and see the physical pieces before they buy directly from the local brand. It ended at 4 p.m. Saturday. But French Knot items can be purchased on the web year-round.