"It may never happen again," students react to Purdue Football's Big Ten Championship chance

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday Dec. 1 tickets for Purdue's Big Ten championship game go on sale to the general public.
Until 5 p.m. Tuesday the John Purdue Club members and season ticket holders can request tickets to the Dec. 3 game in Indianapolis.
Purdue freshman and Indianapolis native Evan Wolfert is considering attending the football game in person. Even though he is not a self-proclaimed "sports person" he said he will still watch the historic event.
"This has never happened before and there's a chance that it may never happen again," Wolfert said. "At least while I'm here. So, might as well do it while I've got the chance."
Purdue will also be playing in a bowl game later this season.
Purdue sophomore Emma Rossin said Purdue's sports teams were part of the reason she applied to the university in the first place. As a club basketball team member, she will be playing in a game of her own while Purdue is at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.
But Rossin said she is going to be checking the score whenever she can.
"I think [sports] just really brings people together," she said. "Like, having a common goal. I just think overall it's also just really fun."