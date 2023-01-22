 Skip to main content
Investigators search for armed robber in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators are searching for the person responsible for an armed robbery in Kewanna.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday a man reportedly robbed a gas station with a handgun.

The Fulton County Sheriff's office says the man fled in a red truck after demanding money at the Country Mark Gas Station.

Investigators then learned of a stolen vehicle in Rochester matching the description of the suspect's getaway car. They say they believe the incidents are connected.

Nobody was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Utter at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at (574) 233-2819 or call crime stoppers at (574) 223-7867.

