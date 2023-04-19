Intersection of Happy Hollow, River Road to open, River, Dehart to close this week.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There will be a road closure change in the River Road Combined Sewer Overflow project. The intersection of Happy Hollow and River Road will open and the intersection of River and Dehart will likely close by end of the week.
It was approved at Tuesday's West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. The project has kept River Road between Happy Hollow Road and Dehart Street closed since May of last year.
"I mean, with this particular adjustment in our road closure it's not going to make that much of an impact to the public from what they've currently been going through at this point," Victor Van Allen, Collection Systems Supervisor for West Lafayette, said during a phone call with News 18 Wednesday.
As News 18 has previously reported, the River Road Combined Sewer Overflow project must be finished by the time the asphalt plants close this year, and that date could depend on the weather. Construction of the 1,000 foot long,15 foot by 15 foot tank under River Road is supposed to stop wastewater from flowing into the Wabash River during storms.
Before this project, storm and wastewater could overflow into the Wabash River during storms with a quarter of an inch of rainfall or more. Because of issues with getting concrete, the project has seen some setbacks in their time frame.
"We are working longer work days through the week, and then also on Saturdays to try and make up for some of the delays with some of the unknowns [that] we're going through with this project," Van Allen said.
According to the project website, in March, 208 feet of the underground storage tunnel was finished.