Indiana-based college planning expert talks loan forgiveness application

INDIANA (WLFI) — The application for federal student loan forgiveness is live now and studentaid.gov is the live online application for eligible borrowers.
Bill Wozniak is the Vice President of Marketing for INvestEd in Carmel. He said even though the deadline to apply for forgiveness is next December, people should submit their information as soon as possible.
"When we talk about the FAFSA, how people aren't sure if they're going to get financial aid or not and we just say it's better to just file the FAFSA and then we'll deal with it as we go," Wozniak said. "It's the same thing here. Some people will get the forgiveness, and it will happen even if they didn't fill out the form. But, we recommend that people fill out the form. I'd rather be safe than sorry. I would go fill out the form, and then you know you've done everything you possibly can."
Wozniak said it's still unclear when that relief will be given out.
"So, there's all these different categories of student loans and and types of student loans, and so we're all going to be interested how fast it [the forgiveness rollout] happens," Wozniak said. "Just like, maybe, with the pandemic payments that we saw. Some people received them faster, other people it took a few months. And so, it's going to be interesting what we see. But, if you fill out the form and they have your information, you've done what you can to sort of speed the process along."
Wozniak tells News 18 there are is also information about loan forgiveness services which have already existed on the studentaid.gov website.
He encourages families to look into public service loan forgiveness and income driven repayment programs as well, since it is unclear whether this type of forgiveness will happen again in the future.