In string of car break-ins police search for suspects

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A string of car break-ins leaves investigators with more questions than answers. Windows of multiple cars have been smashed out, but oftentimes nothing is stolen.
West Lafayette Police said about seven break-ins have happened in the past couple of weeks.
To keep this from happening to you, keep cell phone chargers, GPS mounts and other valuables out of sight in your car in the glove compartment or trunk.
West Lafayette Police Captain Adam Ferguson said investigators do not know what person or group is responsible for these break-ins. Oftentimes the cars have been rifled through, but nothing is taken.
In a couple cases, things like cell phone charging cords and other accessories are taken.
"It's a little bit difficult to figure out who might be responsible because there's just not very much missing," Ferguson said. "But, it's peculiar that there's this many car windows being smashed."
He said the thief is probably using a tool they bring along with them to smash the car windows. Most often, this is happening in the parking lots of apartment buildings or complexes. Likely in the late night hours, when less people are around.
"I believe somebody has been trolling through the parking lots at the north end of the city," Ferguson said. "But, as a result of these incidents, we've stepped [up] our patrols and now we're seeing a lull. So, at least that is being effective."
Ferguson said these latest car break-ins are not related to the 15 and 16 year olds arrested for auto thefts last week. He said those teens would look for unlocked cars to break into. So he emphasizes locking your car doors is still important.