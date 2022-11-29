"I'm excited," Fairfield Trustee-Elect sworn in as Interim

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Fairfield Township Trustee-elect Monica Casanova has taken over as Interim Trustee after a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday. She will now fill out the remainder of what was once Taletha Coles' term.
Township Board President Perry Schnarr had taken Coles' place until Casanova's swearing in. Casanova will be sworn in again for her elected term as Trustee before the end of the year.
On the second floor of the courthouse Tuesday Casanova was joined by her husband, former Interim Trustee Perry Schnarr and members of the press as County Clerk Julie Roush swore her in.
Schnarr said he is relieved to be only Board President once again. But, his goals for the township remain the same; to restore public trust in the office.
"I went through four years of hell, and I honest to God mean that, and it's not going to happen on my watch ever again," he said.
Casanova said she is excited to take on the responsibility. She said she plans to do the new public officials training being offered by the Indiana Township Association.
"I'm still learning, I'm learning how the process was done before, during Julie [Rousch's] tenure, and trying to learn best practices as we move forward," she said.
Casanova will be hiring a full-time intake specialist and a full-time case manager in the coming weeks.
Rousch said a swearing-in ceremony for all elected officials is tentatively scheduled for December 19th.