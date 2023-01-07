House explosion kills one, investigators blame homemade fireworks

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One Lafayette man is dead after a house explosion near Columbian Park Friday afternoon. Investigators said they discovered he was likely making fireworks when the house exploded.
Lafayette Police said in a news release they will release the man's name and age at a later time.
Firefighters responded to the explosion just before 2:30 p.m. where they found the man inside the house. He was taken to IU Health Arnett and then flown to Methodist hospital for serious injuries.
Residents reportedly felt the explosion blocks away. They were evacuated as a precaution.
The Lafayette building commissioner and CenterPoint Energy were at the scene to ensure the building was safe for fire inspectors to enter.
First responders found dangerous materials in the house and at another residence in the 2000 block of Crestview Court.
The investigation continues. Lafayette Police say there is no threat to the community.