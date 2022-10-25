Greater Lafayette ties with South Bend-Mishawaka as most expensive Indiana metro for renters

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, (Ind.) — Data released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition names the Lafayette-West Lafayette metropolitan area as one of the most expensive places to be a renter in the state. Greater Lafayette is tied with South Bend-Mishawaka for Most Expensive Area.
In order to spend 30% or less of your income on rent in Greater Lafayette, you must earn almost $19 per hour, and, the affordable rent in Indiana for someone with a full-time job paying minimum wage is $377 a month, according to the coalition's Out Of Reach Report.
Jennifer Shook of the Lafayette Transitional Housing Coalition sees the lack of affordable rents in the area every day. She said lately more people than usual are having a hard time transitioning out of homelessness, even if they are ready to live independently.
"When people say to us; 'Oh, that person who's homeless, they should just get a job.' Well, that's not the only answer, right? Because getting a job doesn't mean that you can now magically afford housing in our community," Shook said. "We have a day room full of people who can work, who are working, but still are not able to afford housing."
Brian Russell, the Managing Broker of the Russell Company in West Lafayette, said the price of rent in Greater Lafayette is tied to the home ownership market, and vice versa.
"We don't have a lot of affordable housing around here, and the stuff we do have is not great conditions sometimes," he said. "And to put in more affordable housing needs a lot of subsidies to make it feasible for the developers. And we just get in this Catch-22 of; the developers won't make it, 'cause they can't afford to make it, and the government can't support it because they don't have the tax dollars to throw at it."
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis tells News 18 city leaders can't solve problems like housing affordability on their own.
"Local governments have much more demands on their resources and much fewer people to actually apply to those resources [than larger metropolitan governments]," Dennis said. "And, because of that, much fewer dollars to apply to those resources. So, the actual dynamic of government being the sole solution to some of the housing availability issues is kind of a bad one. It has to be a partnership between government and the rest of the community."
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski told News 18 part of the funds from the READI grant will go towards affordable housing in the WLFI viewing area. The exact amount has not been decided as of the publication of this article.
He tells us over the past decade or so, the city of Lafayette has given Habitat for Humanity about $4 million to build affordable housing.
"Most developers don't want to build affordable housing because you can't make the numbers work on their investments. And that's why they apply for tax credits, to help offset some of that cost," Roswarski said. "But, the truth is, in my opinion, there are flaws in the tax credit system that need to be looked at. And local people need to have more say in how that happens in their communities."